Kanye West, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, & Nicki Minaj Spazzed On "Monster"

It's New Year's Day, and while the news cycle hasn't stopped altogether, it has slowed down considerably. Therefore, we're going to be highlighting some of the decade's most memorable tracks, including Kendrick Lamar's "m.A.A.d City" and Future's "Codeine Crazy." And while the potential candidates for inclusion are vast, it would be foolish not to spend a little time with Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Though he's officially shifted gears into the gospel realm, there was once a time in which Yeezy delivered barbed, edgy music to a masterful degree, his lyricism and ear for production elevated to obscenely lofty peaks. As one of the album's lead singles, "Monster" encapsulated that attitude with sneering performances from Yeezy, Jay-Z, and an absolutely spastic Nicki Minaj. In fact, many deem Nicki's verse to be one of the decade's most impactful, a benchmark performance bordering on "star-making." There's little else that need be said about "Monster." It's quite simply one of the best anthems of the two-thousand-and-tens.

Quotable Lyrics

Okay, first things first, I'll eat your brains

Then I'ma start rocking gold teeth and fangs

Cause that's what a motherfucking monster do

Hairdresser from Milan, that's the monster do

Monster Giuseppe heel, that's the monster shoe

Young Money is the roster and a monster crew

And I'm all up, all up, all up in the bank with the funny face

And if I'm fake, I ain't notice 'cause my money ain't