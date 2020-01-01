mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kanye West, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, & Nicki Minaj Spazzed On "Monster"

Mitch Findlay
January 01, 2020 14:33
4 Views
00
0
Image via Roc-A-FellaImage via Roc-A-Fella
Image via Roc-A-Fella

Monster
Kanye West Feat. Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z & Rick Ross

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kanye West's widely-regarded "best album of the decade" unleashed this mighty beast.


It's New Year's Day, and while the news cycle hasn't stopped altogether, it has slowed down considerably. Therefore, we're going to be highlighting some of the decade's most memorable tracks, including Kendrick Lamar's "m.A.A.d City" and Future's "Codeine Crazy." And while the potential candidates for inclusion are vast, it would be foolish not to spend a little time with Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. 

Though he's officially shifted gears into the gospel realm, there was once a time in which Yeezy delivered barbed, edgy music to a masterful degree, his lyricism and ear for production elevated to obscenely lofty peaks. As one of the album's lead singles, "Monster" encapsulated that attitude with sneering performances from Yeezy, Jay-Z, and an absolutely spastic Nicki Minaj. In fact, many deem Nicki's verse to be one of the decade's most impactful, a benchmark performance bordering on "star-making." There's little else that need be said about "Monster." It's quite simply one of the best anthems of the two-thousand-and-tens.

Quotable Lyrics

Okay, first things first, I'll eat your brains
Then I'ma start rocking gold teeth and fangs
Cause that's what a motherfucking monster do
Hairdresser from Milan, that's the monster do
Monster Giuseppe heel, that's the monster shoe
Young Money is the roster and a monster crew
And I'm all up, all up, all up in the bank with the funny face
And if I'm fake, I ain't notice 'cause my money ain't

Kanye West
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  4
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kanye West Nicki Minaj Jay-Z Rick Ross my beautiful dark twisted fantasy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kanye West, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, & Nicki Minaj Spazzed On "Monster"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject