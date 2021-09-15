mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kanye West, JAY-Z, & Big Sean Flexed Hard On "Clique"

Mitch Findlay
September 15, 2021 13:06
400 Views
66
2
2021 Gettin Out Our Dreams2021 Gettin Out Our Dreams
2021 Gettin Out Our Dreams

Clique
Kanye West Feat. Jay-Z & Big Sean

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
meh
50% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
5 MAKE IT STOP

Kanye West, JAY-Z, and Big Sean snapped on the "Cruel Summer" posse cut standout "Clique."


Nine years ago, Kanye West assembled his G.O.O.D Music Avengers for Cruel Summer, a compilation filled with stacked collaborations across the board. With the project having recently celebrated another year of existence, it feels appropriate to highlight one of the definitive tracks, which also happens to be a relatively straightforward banger -- "Clique," featuring Big Sean, JAY-Z, and Kanye West.

Given the talent of lyricists on deck, you already know that "Clique" will shine in the bars department. And while Sean and HOV certainly hold it down, it's Kanye West who absolutely snaps in the final verse. His signature wit and slick flow are on full display, and though it might sound shocking to some, he's actually refreshingly self-aware on this one. "He wasn't really drunk, he just had a frew brews," he raps, setting up an effortless scheme. "Pass the refreshments, a cool, cool beverage / Everything I do need a news crew's presence."

Though it might lack the poignancy to truly resonate as one of Kanye's finest verses, his work on "Clique" highlights his many strengths as an emcee. Nine years removed from Cruel Summer, how do you feel the compilation album has aged?

Quotable Lyrics

Blame it on the pigment, we livin' no limits
Them gold Master P ceilings was just a figment
Of our imagination, MTV cribs
Now I'm lookin' at a crib right next to where TC lives
That's Tom Cruise, whatever she accuse
He wasn't really drunk, he just had a frew brews
Pass the refreshments, a cool, cool beverage
Everything I do need a news crew's presence

Kanye West
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  6
  2
  400
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kanye West Jay-Z Big Sean g.o.o.d. music
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kanye West, JAY-Z, & Big Sean Flexed Hard On "Clique"
66
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject