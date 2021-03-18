Kanye West has never shied away from sharing his master plan with the world. The genius recording artist has perfectly transitioned from a role primarily in the music industry to one that encompasses all sorts of different areas, including fashion, design, education, and more. Back in 2013, West told the BBC that he intended on being the brains behind a billion-dollar company before leveling up and owning the first trillion-dollar company. With the latest reports about his finances, it's been confirmed that the first part of the mission is complete, with Kanye becoming the wealthiest Black man in American history in the last week.



According to reports by multiple outlets, including Bloomberg, Complex, and Hypebeast, Kanye West is reportedly the richest Black man in American history. The music and fashion mogul is presently worth a staggering $6.6 billion USD, with more than half of that money coming from his Yeezy business empire. West is the sole owner of Yeezy, and he also has a significant stake in Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear line.

Less than five years ago, Kanye West told his fans that he was $53 million in personal debt. Throughout his journey to becoming America's richest Black man in history, he never gave up on his dreams, always continued to believe in himself and his ideas, and took chances.



Congratulations to one of the most influential men on the planet, Kanye West, on such an outstanding achievement.