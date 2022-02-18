Future, the executive producer of Ye's upcoming Donda 2 album, is no stranger to wining and dining women. He chose a few of Ye's newest lyrics to evince that point.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

The artist formerly known as Kanye West and Future have been spotted together quite a few times as of late. Appearances at festivals and studio sessions caused much speculation as to whether or not the artists were putting together some form of collaborative effort. Knowing Future's tendency and topics of choice, in conjuction with Kanye West's ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian, fans had a feeling that there was music in the works. These assumptions were proven correct when it was announced that Future would be executive producing Donda 2.

Atlanta-born artist Future is one of the most influential figures in Hip Hop's current sound. He also has a propensity for spending absurd amounts of money on the women he courts. Recently, he released the song "Worst Day." The correlating music video shows him having a constructive, therapeutic session with self-proclaimed life coach Kevin Samuels. In the conversation, Future claims to have spent upwards of $3 Million on women in the last year. That averages out to $250,000 a month.

In recent days, Future posted a new picture to his Instagram page. The caption was as follows: "F*CK FLOWERS SENDA HUNDRED THOUSAND." Kanye screenshotted said post, and said this in response: "I'm so honored Future quoted my lyrics from DONDA2," making it known that this line will be heard on the new album.

With the first official snippet (on Ye's IG page), we heard these lines in song form:

Donda 2 will release on the Stem Player App on 2.22.22.

