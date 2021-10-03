Kanye West has plenty of plans on his itinerary. While he's fresh off of the release of Donda, the rapper has also unveiled his new line with GAP as part of their decade-long partnership. However, it seems as if 'Ye is now pushing to make a formal foray into the world of tech. Per TMZ, the rapper has filed to trademark "DONDA" for the purposes of an apparent technology line.



Legal documents obtained by the tabloid publication reveal that 'Ye is looking to expand his empire with the inclusion of electronics like tablets and surround sound systems. While Kanye's previously expressed his admiration for Steve Jobs, he's clearly taking a few notes from Apple's catalog with a line of smartwatches, and smart glasses with DONDA labeled onto the products. Additionally, the tapper also has plans to create earbuds and wireless headsets.

It shouldn't be that shocking seeing as how the rapper's Donda merch included a stem player that was released under the Yeezy tech brand. The stem player allowed fans to customize any song on the album by isolating certain parts, control the vocals, drums, bass and samples, add effects, and split the song's into stems.

In addition to bringing new technology devices, Kanye's apparently trying to bring e-books, newsletters, journals, magazines, and pamphlets to the Donda tech line in e-form.

