There's been so much going on in the world of Kanye West over the past few weeks, you may have forgotten that he's running for president. In the current state of things, he's without a doubt the most physically fit candidate. However, he seems to be more preoccupied with changing the landscape of major labels rather than the current climate of America. At least, right now.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

'Ye has been struggling to make it on the ballot in several states as a presidential candidate but somehow, he's made it onto the California ballot for VP. Per TMZ, Kanye West has been listed as the vice-presidential candidate. on the California ballot for the American Independent Party led by Roque de la Fuente Guerra. The tabloid outlet explained that Kanye West might not have actually approved of this similar to how Michelle Tidball never publicly confirmed to be Kanye's running mate.

Kanye West has said little about his political ventures in recent times. The rapper's had a lot on his plate over the past few months, shifting his attention to different projects in what appears to be a blink of an eye. As fans have hoped that new music is on the way, and the rapper being spotted in the studio with other artists, maybe we can be hopeful this entire presidential campaign was really just an album roll out.

[Via]