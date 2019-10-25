It's been three years since Kanye West hit the road for a string of live dates, the controversial "Saint Pablo" tour. Since then, Yeezy has remained relatively low-key by his own standards, taking some time to step back into the producer's chair with an inspired state of mind. Today marks the arrival of Jesus Is King, the album that began as Yandhi before receiving the touch of a higher power. What emerged, chrysalid-esque, was the most overtly positive and uplifting album of Ye's career thus far.

Timothy Norris/Getty Images

It's no wonder he wants to take his show on the road. TMZ caught up with Yeezy, strolling the streets with Kim in tow, and inquired about the state of a tour. "Right away," replies Kanye, all smiles. And that's about that - what follows is a truly unsettling minute of fans eagerly trying to squeeze into frame for a selfie with Kim Kardashian. You hear about it, but seeing it happen is another thing altogether.

Would you be interested in seeing Kanye West's Jesus Is King in a stadium setting? Given the sheer volume of source material, it wouldn't be surprising to see biblical imagery implemented into his set. That means anything on the table: Adam and Eve, performing on an ark in a flooded arena, an actual Jesus lookalike, anything.