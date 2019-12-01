While it's clear that Kanye West is embracing his new religious path in his life and career, it looks as though he's trying to share his revelations with his family starting with his sisters-in-law. In a new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you can see Kanye sitting at a table with his wife Kim Kardashian and her two sisters Khloe and Kourtney as the rapper hosts his game of positivity that can only be played with a dictionary.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Kanye always wants people to be more positive so he came up with this little dictionary game," Kim explained. "We pick a page in the dictionary and everyone has to underline the positive words." The clip then shows a little debate over which words each sister highlighted and how they are or are not positive.

"These always sparks these kinds of conversations. People get into parenting, this and that," Kanye boasted of his game. "It's a fire board game, like when you're board."

Kim recently vowed to cut back on her sexy Instagram shares after Kanye expressed that it's time to "tone it down."

"He is my husband so I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling and he’s been going through this life change," she said. "It’s mostly about the kids. The kids are getting older and he’s very cautious about what we have in the house. We got rid of TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room."