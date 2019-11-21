Crazily enough, we're nearing the end of the decade and, with that said, a bunch of decade-end lists will be supplementing the usual year-end fare. As we get closer and closer to the year 2020, we're left reflecting on what a solid decade we lived through musically. Thinking back on how many classic albums will live on forever overwhelms us but indeed, there have been plenty of sky-high points in hip-hop and other genres. Kanye West contributed many of those moments and, now that he's establishing himself as a major force in the fashion and religion worlds, the next decade may also be a hit for West. Billboard recently counted down the best albums of the last ten years, including tons of our favorites and placing the incredible My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy at the pole position.

If you quiz a hundred Kanye West fans, there is a pretty high chance that the majority of them will tell you MBDTF is their favorite album of all time -- not just from Yeezy. Releasing the fantastic piece of art in late 2010, Fantasy stood the test of time, remaining in our playlists a decade later and reminding us of West's genius.

The top five albums are primarily composed of other hip-hop and R&B works, including Lemonade by Beyoncé at the second spot, Frank Ocean's Channel Orange just above that, Taylor Swift's Red and Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly at 5.

Take a look at the full list here and let us know if you think they got it wrong.