Kanye West's taking this whole presidential "walk" very seriously, even if the rest of us aren't. The artist has previously expressed his desire in running for president like in 2015 when he closed out his speech at the VMA's to declare that he'd be running for president in 2020. Well, it's 2020 and Kanye West did keep his word.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

As the rapper recently petitioned to get on the South Carolina ballot for the presidential election, he's now hosting his very first rally. TMZ reports that Ye will be hosting an event at Exquis Event Center in North Charleston this week, though there are several a few restrictions. The first being that guests must register ahead of time to attend. Secondly, the rapper is enforcing a requirement for masks at the event which, given his previous political stance, might cause friction among the anti-maskers. Social distancing will also be required for the event.

Though the rapper's putting in work to hopefully become the first musician to become president, it seems like this entire thing could just be part of Ye's most elaborate album rollout to date. In a since-deleted tweet, Kanye announced that he'd be releasing a new album on Friday titled, Donda. It's unclear whether that'll actually occur but we'll give him the benefit of the doubt for the time being.

[Via]