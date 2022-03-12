Last night (March 11) was a big moment for the struggling Los Angeles Lakers. In the midst of fighting for a spot on the West Conference play-in to make the playoffs, LA needs as many wins as they can get. And that is why they pay LeBron James the big bucks.

The 37-year-old crowned king of LA posted 50 points in a win against the Washington Wizards. This was James' second 50 point game in the last week, as reached the half-century mark last Saturday (March 5) against the Golden State Warriors.

In attendance to watch this offensive masterpiece was Kanye West, in the midst of rolling out his ever-evolving Stem Player-released Donda 2 album. Joining him on his Friday night date to the Crypo.Com Center was his new girlfriend Chaney Jones.

Jones, who Ye first appeared with publicly at the jeen-yuhs screening in early February, has been noted as a look-alike of West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. However, Chaney made herself discernible in the eyes of fans last week with a rant on Instagram.

Chaney has posted photos of her and Ye on the Gram, as their official relationship has only picked up momentum in the last month.

At the game, Ye also ran into his rap buddy and fellow LA-native YG, as they are both avid supporters of the Lake Show.

Ye is now on his second girlfriend in his newly divorced life, as his split with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox was highly publicized to start 2022.

