More rumors are running rampant about Kanye West but this time, it's about a new addition to his team. In recent months, we have been inundated with Kanye news as reports about his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the release of Donda 2, and his social media antics have furiously been shared throughout social media. As the hype of his album has subsided and Kardashian being declared legally single has been established, West has retreated from online drama.

However, according to Daily Mail, West has brought on Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee as his new media manager.

The outlet claimed that sources confirmed Lee's new position, and if true, it doesn't come as a surprise; Lee recently interviewed West for an extensive conversation and was photographed with the rapper while posing alongside Madonna and Julia Fox.

The Sun claimed a source told them, "Now Jason is working for him in the role of a media manager, helping broker deals and he is in charge with his public image. From the outside it seems totally strange to take him on, especially after what happened with the Queen. But he wants to be surrounded by people who know how the media game works and reckons he shares a vision with Jason."

Recently, Lee faced ridicule after delivering an explosive report at the death of the Queen of England. For days he doubled down on the report, citing the truthfulness of his sources, but later, Lee apologized for the mistake.

West nor Lee have confirmed that they will be working together in this rumored capacity just yet.

