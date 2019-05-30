Though the mild animosity between Kanye West and J. Cole never quite blossomed into anything beyond a few pointed subs, the narrative has certainly been present. In fact, many believed Cole's "It won't be to sell you my latest lil' sneakers" line on "Middle Child" to be in reference to Yeezy and his controversial 2018 antics. Not to mention Cole's "False Prophets," which featured a few shots at Kanye West within the opening verse. Ever the pacifist, Yeezy neglected to respond on wax - at least not in an officially documented capacity.

J. Cole - "False Prophets"

Today, a snippet of Pusha T's Daytona track "What Would Meek Do?" has surfaced, bringing a new glimpse at a previously unreleased Kanye West verse. In the brief clip, Kanye can be heard directly addressing J. Cole and "that song," a likely allusion to the aforementioned "False Prophets." "You heard Cole on that song He was tryna hate," raps Ye, before the verse cuts off, leaving us unsure as to which direction he intended to take. It's entirely possible that Pusha's mere presence stoked his combative spirit; lest we forget, Daytona served to herald the arrival of the notorious Drake beef. Yet it's equally possible that Yeezy might have brushed Cole's words off in the subsequent line, staying true to his pacifistic tendencies.

Should you be interested in hearing the snippet, head over to Complex and check it out. What do you think Kanye was trying to say on that one? And why did he eventually change his verse?

