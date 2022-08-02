One of the most famous sneakers of all time is the Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October." This sneaker has a pretty insane resale value, and it was the last shoe Kanye ever released with Nike. There is a lot of history and fanfare behind this release, and to this day, the shoe is a grail for a lot of sneakerheads. If you have a pair, your sneaker collection is automatically valid in the eyes of purists and even hypebeasts alike.

Kanye has always been a fan of the all-red aesthetic. These days, monochromatic red sneakers are given the "Red October" nickname, and unfortunately, this has led to some confusion. For instance, Mase was led to believe he was gifted a pair of Red Octobers, but in the end, he got a much different shoe.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

In the Instagram video down below, Mase could be seen dancing around his closet in an all-red outfit. Throughout the clip, he stated that Kanye had gifted him a pair of Yeezy Red Octobers. Unfortunately for Mase, that is simply not the case. In fact, he was actually given a pair of Louis Vuitton Dons which a collab Kanye did prior to joining Nike. The shoes are all-red, so it is easy to see how one could make the mistake.

Regardless, these are some very nice shoes, and we're sure that Mase is happy to have them in his collection. Perhaps next time, Ye can come through with the real Red Octobers.