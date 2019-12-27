This is the season to be giving and Kanye West knows exactly how to give back to his family and friends. Apparently, one of the many perks of being close to Kanye includes getting free Yeezy merchandise. 2 Chainz recently shared a photo on Instagram wherein he revealed that Ye' had gifted his entire family with fresh pairs of Yeezy kicks. In the photo shared, we can see much variety in the Yeezy collection including the famous slides. The image was captioned with the following words by Deuce: "Whole fam laced i appreciate that Yeezy." And in response to the post, a lot of fans left comments of admiration while fellow celebrities hilariously requested their own Yeezy pairs as well. Indeed, this kind gesture is a great way for Yeezus, himself, to celebrate his long-time friendship with 2 Chainz.

Moreover, 2 Chainz was also feeling generous this holiday season. We recently reported on him purchasing 100 pairs of shoes for children as part of a basketball fundraiser. This past Monday, 2 Chainz' TRU Foundation hosted its 7th annual TRU 2 Hoops Basketball Tournament. Atlanta children on Christmas break were invited to the gymnasium of North Clayton High School, 2 Chainz' alma mater, to play some two-on-two. The event was successful and the children were happy. Big props to 2 Chainz for the good deeds!

