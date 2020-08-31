With a birthday coming up in September, 2 Chainz was blessed to wake up to an early gift from his close friend and frequent collaborator Kanye West.

The two artists have been working together as of late, recently meeting up for a studio session where 2 Chainz teased Kanye's inclusion on his forthcoming album So Help Me God. Clearly, their friendship is intact and it turns out that Kanye actually came through in a major way for his boy, sending over his futuristic Yeezy Mobile for Chainz.

"Woke up to a really dope present," wrote Tity Boi on Instagram, showing off the strange-looking vehicle in his yard. "Virgo season is upon us."

A note was included, in which Kanye added a bible verse. "For 2 Chainz, 'Trust in the Lord with all Your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him and he will make your paths straight.' -Proverbs 3:5-6."

While the Sherp ATVs from Russia are definitely pretty flashy, they likely don't serve much use to 2 Chainz in his driveway. Still, he was appreciative of the gift, which will surely treat him well if we ever encounter an apocalypse.

People are pretty impressed in the comments, including Quavo and Lil Duval who both want to take a ride in the whip.

Would you drive around in this?