Another candid moment between the Kardashian-Wests has captured the attention of the masses. Days ago, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian went viral after an NBA All-Star Weekend game clip of the two lovebirds surfaced online. On Wednesday (February 19), the K couple was once again a trending topic, but this time it was over brief elevator video.



Lars Niki / Stringer / Getty Images

On Wednesday, The pair were parading around Paris as they shopped at high-end stores, including Jean-Paul Gaultier where Ye chowed down on Kentucky Fried Chicken. The couple shared a few images of their French vacation while they stole away a few moments without their four children. Kim gave her 160 million followers a brief glimpse at the shopping-filled afternoon, but it was a video of the couple in an elevator that made the rounds online.

In the clip, the Wests are seen descending in a glass elevator. They're captured giving each other a smooch before they realize people are watching them. Kanye exits the elevator all smiles and the video ends showing Kim left alone picking up two large bags of clothing by herself as the elevator doors attempt to close with her still inside. The public couldn't help but chuckle at the video and leave their reactions about Ye leaving Kim to fend for herself, so we've included both them and the video below.