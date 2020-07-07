It looks like Kanye West is expanding on one of his ranches in Coty, Wyoming, as the prospective presidential candidate has been given the green light to build a gargantuan home on his sprawling property. As questions arise surrounding the legitimacy of Kanye's presidential campaign, the Yeezy founder is setting out to construct some new additions to his lakeside property. According to TMZ, who obtained the building and zone permits filed by Kanye, he's got plans to build a whopping 10-bedroom mansion. This 52,000 sq. ft estate is said to replace the number of lakeside cabins and dwellings that can already be found on the ranch.

Kanye also filed for permission to build two 10,000 sq. feet each underground garages, on which he's been given the go-ahead, as well. TMZ also claims that Kanye appears to be scoping out two more lake houses to add to the growing real estate.

While these plans seem to imply that the Kardashian-West clan will be spending more and more time in Wyoming, it is uncertain whether that will be the case. However, as long as the pandemic lasts, it's a pretty good place to hide out and distance yourself from the rest of the world, although maybe not if you're planning on running for president.