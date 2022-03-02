Get ready for a new set of Rolling Loud festival dates as promoters are detailing what fans can expect this summer. It's about that time for a new year of festivals to reveal which of our favorite artists will be taking to their coveted stages, and today (March 1), Rolling Loud Miami is kicking off a new month with an update and full list of artists slated to take over the Hard Rock Stadium.

Rolling Loud Miami will take place from July 22-24 and hosts three days with a stacked list of performers, including headliners Kanye West (billed as Ye), Future, and Kendrick Lamar.



Frank Micelotta / Staff / Getty Images

Other performers include Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, DaBaby, City Girls, Kevin Gates, Soulja Boy, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Flo Milli, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo, Lakeyah, Action Bronson, DreamDoll, Pressa, Kash Doll, G Herbo, Bia, Lil Yachty, Three 6 Mafia, Shenseea, Curren$y, Omeretta The Great, and dozens of others.

Tickets for Rolling Loud Miami will reportedly go on sale on Monday, March 7. Miami hails as the original location for Rolling Loud, and this makes the 7th annual flagship concert from the world's largest Hip Hop festival. Check out the full lineup below and let us know who you're excited to see perform at Rolling Loud Miami this summer.