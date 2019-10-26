With another week ending comes another update to our FIRE EMOJI playlist. This time around we've got plenty of heat you're going to want to tune in for.

For starters, it finally happened: this week we got Jesus Is King. Kicking off the playlist is, what might be, an early contender for best track off the project. "Follow God" sees Kanye revisiting "Father Stretch My Hands." He uses a repeated theme of his father telling him his actions aren't "Christ-like," making for some of the best songwriting on the project.

Fans were also treated to a new project from Guapdad 4000 earlier this week. On "Izayah," Guapdad 4000 teams up with Maxo Kream, Denzel Curry, and Key! to put together a fire song over Kenny Beats's production. The "I was stealin' all the motherfuckin' money out that bank" hook is unforgettable.

Moving on, there's "DHL" from Frank Ocean, which no one could have missed this week, songs from Megan Thee Stallion, Dave East and more. Check out the rest of the FIRE EMOJI playlist below.

