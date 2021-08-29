Kanye West Flips A Classic Lauryn Hill Sample For "Believe What I Say"

After a very hectic rollout, Kanye West finally blessed fans with Donda. Although there are endless amazing tracks on this project, "Believe What I Say" is one of the few solo Ye tracks. Packed with features, Donda doesn't give Kanye much room for solo music. "Believe What I Say" takes Lauryn Hill's "That Thing" and flips it into a feel-good single for 2021.

"Believe What I Say" mixes the concepts of spirituality, relationships, and inner truth. A peaceful bass gives the core of this single some soul while the jumpy percussions make this track easy to dance to. We're very curious how many hurdles Kanye had to jump through to clear this sample, or how much he paid for it. Stream "Believe What I Say" and let us know what you think below.

Quotable Lyrics

Celebrity drama that only Brad'll know

Too many family secrets, somebody passin' notes

Things I cried about, I found laughable

Lil' baby Jesus, ain't laughing, no

Don't involve yourself in things they ain't have to know

The big man upstairs ain't laughin', no