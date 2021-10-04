Kanye West flew out of Los Angeles International Airport on a commercial flight, Sunday, and fans were shocked to see the rap legend in the airport.

“it’s not everyday you’re boarding a flight to start your first headline tour in 3 years & have a great conversation with a legend,” musical artist Goody Grace, wrote on Twitter with a picture of himself with West at LAX. “shout out the goat [Kanye West] & the universe for these moments.”



Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

West's Donda collaborator, Vory, also took note of the rapper's traveling method. He explained that West told him he'd be flying commercial but didn't believe him.

“Ye told me he been traveling solo commercial on some normal shit," Vory wrote on social media. “Thought he was capping.”

"My friend is on a flight with Kanye,” another user wrote alongside a picture of West sipping a coffee. “I might drive to the airport just to say cardio audio let me jog your brain.”

It's unclear where West is traveling to, but J. Prince revealed, Saturday, that the Donda rapper is working with Drake to help Larry Hoover.

Check out more of the photos of West at LAX below.

