It sounds like the next great New York love anthem is on the way as part of Kanye West's upcoming studio album, Donda 2. Over the years, we've heard some incredible records dedicated to the Big Apple, with JAY-Z and Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind" becoming a certified classic. As we seemingly prepare for another track made in honor of the city where dreams come true, several previews have surfaced across social media of "City of Gods," one of Ye's upcoming songs featuring Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys.

The three were recently spotted together for a music video of the song, meaning that a release is likely coming soon. Thus far, we have heard a number of snippets from "City of Gods," including the beginning of Fivio's verse and Alicia's stunning chorus.

For the hook, Alicia Keys interpolates The Chainsmokers' "New York City" before Fivi drops some bars about being the king of his city, saying, "N***a this my city, welcome to the City of Gods/I'm the king of New York, I'm the n***a that's really in charge."

The song is rumored to have been co-produced by Ye, Tweek Tune, Lil Mav, Hemz, and AyoAA.



Peter White/Getty Images



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

A video also surfaced from the music video, which seemingly shows Ye and his Sunday Service choir singing along to the chorus, which was repurposed as, "Lord I'm willing, please have mercy on me tonight."

Many are claiming that this sounds like a Song of the Year candidate, continuing a string of fantastic collaborations between Ye and Fivio Foreign. Do you think this sounds like it could top "Off The Grid"? Let us know in the comments and check out the preview clips here.