We're officially one week removed from the release of Kanye West's 10th studio album, Donda which is also now his 10th number one album on the Billboard 200. The 27-song album is certainly winning over plenty of fans, many of whom have taken the tracklist and condensed it for their own personal playlist. However, it's a solid effort from Kanye West following a few duds in the past few years, at least by his own standards.



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Much like many of Kanye's recent releases in the past decade, there was no traditional route in its release. The album was publicly debuted in three variations over three listening parties before it dropped on a Sunday morning. No lead single was released prior to the album's release but upon its debut in Atlanta, it was quite clear what the fan-favorite was. According to Hip-Hop-N-More, "Hurricane" ft. Lil Baby and The Weeknd will be serviced to radio as the first single off of Donda. The song is expected to head to radio stations on Sept. 13th. Chances are, the song will be drilled into everyone's skulls by the time September ends.

"Hurricane" is the highest-charting song off of Donda so far. The single debuted at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release. The boost from radio might help 'Ye, The Weeknd, and Lil Baby secure another #1 single.

Check out our review of Donda here.

[Via]