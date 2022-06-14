He's keeping his foot on the competition's neck and is back for round two in calling out Adidas (stylized "adidas"). Social media just isn't the same when Kanye West is firing off posts, and there has been a lull from the multifaceted mogul since his previous internet controversy involving his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new love, Pete Davidson. Following the explosive posts that caused a backlash, West has been busy handling his billion-dollar empire and staying out of public drama.

However, he's known to defend what he believes is right, and West returned earlier today (June 13) to call out Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted for allegedly copying the style of his Yeezy slides.

He wrote:

“To Kasper I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more To all sneaker culture To every ball player rapper or even if you work at the store This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll loose their contract or be called crazy Bravery is not being afraid Bravery is overcoming your fear for your truth This Ye with the blue paint on my face These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent This shoe is a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves I’m not talking to DC about this either Kasper come talk to me Happy Monday."

That wasn't all. After that post went viral, West deleted it and added another that seemed to be a text exchange detailing a previous agreement or contract. He circled one specific portion of the texts that spoke about someone being able to "do a Yeezy branded casual and lifestyle apparel on his own but not with a competitor."

West didn't offer up any context, but in the caption, he added, "Jesus is real." Check it out below.