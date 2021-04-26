Kanye West's sneaker creations have always led to a bit of controversy over the years. Just like his music, Kanye likes to get creative with his silhouettes, and sometimes, it feels like he is trying to reinvent the wheel. Numerous different models have been clowned online, including the Yeezy Slides which are known for their rigid design that has what appear to be spikes underneath. For the better part of two years, these slides have been made fun of online although today, Kanye had the last laugh.

Three new Yeezy Slides were released to the world through Yeezy Supply and as you can probably guess, they all sold out exceptionally fast. Thousands of Yeezy fans flocked to the Yeezy Supply website to try and get their hands on some $55 slides but in the end, it was all for nothing.

Image via Yeezy Supply

Image via Yeezy Supply

Fans were not impressed with how quickly the slides sold out and many took to social media to voice their displeasure. Perhaps the biggest source of anger came from the fact that so many people said the slides were trash but sold out anyway. This always seems to be the case with Kanye's shoes and sneakerheads should probably be aware of this by now.

Regardless, you can check out some of the best reactions to the drop, below.