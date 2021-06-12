Kanye West went off in a heated exchange during a deposition, earlier this week, as a part of a $20 million legal battle with MyChannel. Much of his rant was directed at MyChannel’s attorney, Michael Popok, whom he called “boy” at least 12 times, according to court filings under seal which were obtained by AllHipHop.

During the rant, West spoke about his own “mental genius-ness” while asking the Popok if he was "f****** stupid." The documents also state that West said that the lawyer was lucky to be deposing the “'richest Black man in America and a Black Trump supporter,' and that he couldn’t be bothered with the deposition because he had lives (and diets) to change."



Harry How / Getty Images

At one point in the meeting West put on a “full-face hood and head covering adorned with Jesus Christ’s image which obscured his face and muffled his voice.” West claimed the legal team did not have the right to see his face.

The meeting lasted for just 10 minutes before West stormed off.

“West’s bad faith efforts to sabotage the deposition will be viewed by the Court as one of the most outrageous and inappropriate deposition performances it has observed as well,” Ben J. Meiselas, an attorney for MyChannel, said afterward.

West is expected to be called in for a face-to-face deposition next month and MyChannel is hoping to sanction West for $63,000 for his actions.

[Via]