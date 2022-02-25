Early into the month, Ye determined that February would be acknowledged as Black Future Month. As expected of the world renowned multi-hyphenate, he took that statement even further by having an event showcasing that purpose.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

The Sunday Service events have been ongoing for years now. The artist formerly known as Kanye West has dedicated many Sundays to celebrations of his religion, while also being a unifying force for Black music and culture in one gathering point. The choir for these events, aptly named the Sunday Service choir, has become a well known amalgamation of Black vocal talent and deliverers of powerful sentiments through Gospel iterations of popular music.

This particular Sunday Service was held as a brunch for Black media, culture cultivators, artists, and those who are in support of Black progress. Ye and his team invited parties from all over, sharing in a meal and a message, using the opportunity to enlighten each other about circumstances and situations. These conversations were held with the intent of openness and honesty, and in the spirit of Black Future Month, will be used to move forward. Some of the speeches were given by the likes of Antonio Brown, Shenseea, and Moneybagg Yo:

In addition to the other artists sharing and expressing their journeys, Ye spoke on what Black Future Month means to him:

We'll see how the Black Future Month activities carry out through the rest of the year. Stay tuned to HNHH for more information.