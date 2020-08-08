Presidential hopeful Kanye West has been the subject of numerous controversies lately. If his Twitter antics haven't caused a media storm then it's his political agenda that has prompted fellow celebrities to vocalize their opposition. There have been ongoing headlines about his marriage to Kim Kardashian and rumors that they're on the rocks, but Carefree Kanye shared a video to Twitter that shows his happy place will always be with his children.



Rob Kim / Stringer / Getty Images

On the micro-blogging site, Kanye West posted "IT’S FRI-YE-YE!!!" along with a video of himself enjoying some fun family time. As music played in the background, Kanye is filmed with his daughter North as they dance and run alongside a cart. It's assumed that Kim is the person behind the camera, capturing Ye as he attempts to pull off a popular TikTok leg move.

It's been reported that the Wests are in the Dominican Republic as Kanye and Kim work on their marriage. The family vacation time hasn't interrupted Ye's bid for president as it's reported that his team continues to petition for the rapper to be added to ballots as an independent candidate of the Birthday Party with his running mate Michelle Tidball. Check out the video of Kanye and North below.

