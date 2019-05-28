Kanye West Dresses "Dapper" Dave Letterman In Yeezy Fits

Dave Letterman and Kanye West's upcoming interview is set to arrive in a matter of days. While we've already seen a few takeaways from it, Netflix has offered up yet another glimpse, this one centering around Kanye playing extreme makeover with the 72-year-old icon. "Kanye, how do I look?" asks Dave Letterman, donning a Yeezy-curated coat that highlights the gravitas of his wizardly beard. "Do I look okay, or do I look like 'oh my God, what's he up to?'" Kanye smiles, observing Letterman's new look. "You look like an artist," replies Ye. Dave proceeds to apply the finishing touches, while Kanye patiently holds his coat, jogging his mind down memory lane. "It's like when I used to work at the GAP, bro," he jokes, before introducing "Dapper" Dave to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

"You're a new man," says Kim. "You look really good." Dave seems to agree. "I feel really good. This is stuff, that even if I was not doing this, and if somebody could drive me to the mall, I'd buy this. I like the colors, I like the fit. I love the shoes." Kim asks if Kanye will let Dave have it, prompting Dave to assure everyone he'll be buying the threads; Kris Jenner and Kanye West smile in response, with the former's gaze open to interpretation.

Amusing and endearing though this clip may be, it's cool to witness Kanye's keen eye for fashion in action; perhaps Dave Letterman oughta take note, and consider ringing him up for a wardrobe overhaul. Look for the full episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on May 31st, exclusively on Netflix.