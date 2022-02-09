Kanye West recognizes the value of documenting important moments in his life. Over the course of his decades-long career, the multi-hyphenate has made sure to capture some of his most eclectic hang-out sessions with other icons in the music and entertainment industries. We've recently seen him alongside the likes of Madonna, Drake, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, and others, sharing photos from each meeting.

As the rollout continues for the upcoming highly-anticipated studio album, Donda 2, Ye has offered yet another glimpse at what kind of meetings he's been locking in ahead of release day. On Tuesday night (February 9), photos of his studio session with Drake, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, and Yung Lean surfaced on social media, exciting fans for the possibility of an upcoming Ye x Drake collaboration, as well as Yung Lean's resurgence in the community.

A picture shows Masked Ye standing next to Travis Scott, Drake, Baby Keem, and Yung Lean, potentially teasing some of the names we could expect to see on the album. The picture has been posted by damn-near every hip-hop blog on social media since last night, and it's likely to live on forever as this kind of link-up just doesn't happen every day. When's the next time we'll see Ye, Drake, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, and Yung Lean in the same room? Maybe never...

What do you think about Ye's recent meeting with this interesting group of guests? Stay tuned for Donda 2, which is dropping on February 22.



