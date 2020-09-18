Kanye West has been going on some pretty epic Twitter rants as of late. From Jay-Z to record labels to freeing Suge Knight, Kanye has been making sure to touch on every single topic humanly possible. Now, however, Kanye is entering the sneaker wars. Of course, his AdidasYeezy brand is incredibly successful and he wants to extend its reach as much as possible.

This afternoon, Kanye spoke to that, saying that he wants Adidas and Puma to merge back together, just like he wants the same for him and Jay-Z. Despite this, Kanye threw in a slight at Puma, calling their designs "Embarrassingly Trash," while speaking on his desire to design for them.

"I am the head of adidas ... I will bring adidas and puma back together and bring me and jay back together ... all pumas designs are embarrassingly trash but I will personally design puma and adidas and make everything ok," Kanye wrote.

Puma has been receiving critical acclaim as of late thanks to some of their recent silhouettes including the Thunder Spectra, as well as their new basketball offerings. Not to mention, they recently created the RS-Dreamer which is a collab with J. Cole. Regardless of what Kanye may think, Puma seems to be doing incredibly well for themselves.

If Kanye wants to work with them, insulting the brand's designs probably isn't the way to go.