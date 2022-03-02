Over one full year since the initial filing, Kim Kardashian was finally declared "legally single" by a judge on Wednesday (March 2) during a court hearing with Kanye West. While this does not signal the end of their divorce battle, it does mark a big change for the family -- especially Kim, who will now be changing her surname back to Kardashian and removing "West" from all legal documentation.

As the world discusses Kim and Kanye's split, Ye's team has sent out a clarification on several "mistruths" that are circulating following the court decision. The additional information was provided "on behalf of Kanye West."



Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Clearing up misinformation, the message reads, "Kanye’s paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce were only procedural. Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the CA law – the same rights afforded to any litigant going through a divorce. Today it was determined and addressed in court that Kim initially did not have the proper paperwork to get the bifurcation of the marital status."

It was also mentioned that Ye is presently devoting all of his attention to their children, remaining a consistent father figure in the lives of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information is released. What do you think about today's court decision?



Dominik Bindl/Getty Images