Drake is currently the biggest story in hip-hop right now thanks to his feature on the new Trippie Redd track called "Betrayal." This song immediately took the internet by storm, especially due to the fact that Drake sent some shots at Kanye West and Pusha T. With the line "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go/ Ye ain't changin' shit, it's set in stone," Drake was clearly addressing the GOOD Music camp, and Ye fans aren't too happy about it.

Earlier today, Consequence addressed Drake noting that his subs won't be taken lightly. The Kanye West collaborator also claimed that "it's party time" which is certainly an ambiguous statement. Now, however, Kanye is getting directly involved in the situation and he is hoping to bring Pusha T wish him.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On Instagram today, Kanye posted a photo of a group DM he allegedly participates in with the likes of Drake and many others. As you can see in the post below, Kanye sent the group chat a photo of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker character, while also saying "I live for this. I've been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you."

Needless to say, these are some pretty menacing statements that were complemented by a note in the chat that claims how Pusha T was also added to the conversation. Based on this alone, it's quite clear that Kanye and Push are ready to bring an obscene amount of negativity to this beef.

If this DM is, in fact, real, then it's clear we could be in for a steady stream of diss songs over the next few weeks. DONDA is supposed to drop this week, and if you weren't hyped enough already, well, now you should be.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates pertaining to this situation. In the meantime, you can listen to the Drake and Trippie Redd song, below.