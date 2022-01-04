Kanye West has been on the move for the last few weeks, popping up in different cities around the world as he seemingly enjoys the single life. It was recently reported that he has started working on his new studio album, Donda 2, and he might have had a preliminary meeting to discuss possible feature spots on the album with a number of rap veterans on Monday night.

Ye was pictured dining in Miami with a circle of bosses, catching up with "Pure Souls" collaborator Roddy Ricch, Ludacris, Drink Champs host N.O.R.E., social media personality Justin LaBoy, and Atlantic Records' Vice President of A&R, Keith "Keefa" Parker.

A recent video from Kodak Black suggests that he was also invited to the dinner, but couldn't make it for an unknown reason.

"The only thing I'm mad about, shit, I was supposed to be with Kanye last night," said Kodak, who recently challenged JAY-Z to a Verzuz. He revealed that Ye was interested in a business opportunity that Yak had previously proposed.





Hip-hop fans are excited about this new picture, specifically pointing to Ludacris' appearance and hoping for a collaboration between the two. Others have been complaining about Justin LaBoy being in the picture, tired of his friendship with Ye after he lied multiple times during the Donda rollout. Previously, LaBoy said that Watch The Throne 2 would "definitely" be releasing before the end of 2021. As you all know, that didn't happen (and probably won't for a while).

Ye's dinner with Luda, Roddy, N.O.R.E., and more comes on the heels of his recent escapades with actress Julia Fox, who he is supposedly dating. The two were described by a source as "kindred spirits" together.

What do you think will come from Ye's meeting in Miami last night?







