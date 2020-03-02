Kanye West and Adidas have multiple brand new sneaker collabs set to release this year, including different colorways of the Yeezy Boost 380 and Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN, as well as the Yeezy Basketball shoe. Another Yeezy that could be headed to retailers is the unreleased Yeezy 451, which Kanye recently stepped out in prior to his Yeezy Season 8 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye first shared a glimpse of an early Yeezy 451 prototype back in 2018, as he revealed that the kicks were being worked on by legendary footwear designer Steven Smith, who had a hand in the Reebok Instapump Fury and the Nike Zoom Streak Spectrum Plus, among other sneakers during his career.

The kicks are unlike any other Yeezy currently on the market, though it remains to be seen exactly when (and if) these will be available to the public. In the meantime, click here to check out the forthcoming "Zyon" Yeezy Boost 350 V2.