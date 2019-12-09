Kanye West took to Maimi's Art Basel weekend to unveil his newest opera, delivering on Mary, the proper follow up to his Nebuchadnezzar debut.

With tickets to the showing going for $200, a press release described Mary as "an original opera, based on the biblical story of the miraculous events surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ."

"The Books of Matthew and Luke recount the story of Mary, who was divinely chosen by God to bring forth the Messiah," continues the release. "West’s Mary brings together elements from different worlds — including opera, fine art, modern dance, and gospel music — to create a new visual interpretation and innovative performance structure."

The opera was staged at Miami's abandoned Marine Stadium, taking place on a barge the water covered with sand by the looks of social media snippets.

The opera arrived via direction from Vanessa Beecroft with the Sunday Service choir once more delivering on the music behind the event. Tracks performed during Mary included "Devil in A New Dress" and "Can't Tell Me Nothing."