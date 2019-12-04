Sunday Services starring Kanye West and his choir have become an international phenomenon. The newly saved rapper has taken his gospel choir show on the road and recently Kanye landed at a church in Lynwood, California. The Jesus Is King hitmaker recently announced that he's partnered with legendary rapper-producer Dr. Dre to craft Jesus Is King II, and while at the church, Ye talked about what it's been like collaborating with the music icon.



“I used to spend all my time trying to make my beats be mixed as good as Dr. Dre, who knew all I had to do was do an album for God and then Dr. Dre would start mixing my beats," Kanye said. "Spend your time on God and he will handle the rest." Recently, producer Ronny J confirmed that Ye and Dre were cooking up "something special" in the studio.

"Dre's working on some additional work from Jesus Is King," Ronny said. "Kanye's for sure changing his life and all that is real, bro. Just let the world know...He's not like, a preachy type of person, but Jesus is King, so..." Watch the conversation in full below.