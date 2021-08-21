Next week, Kanye West will be in Chicago for what fans hope to be the final listening party for his new album DONDA. After two listening events, Kanye has yet to drop the album, although now, he is expected to release his project in the city he grew up in. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that fans are analyzing his every move in a bid to make sure that the album is, indeed, on the way.

For instance, it was recently reported that Kanye bought a brand new art piece called The Incomplete Truth by Damien Hirst. This piece was first owned by singer George Michael, and now, it is in the hands of Kanye, who reportedly bought the piece for a whopping $1.37 million.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

As you can see in the image below, the sculpture is mostly green although there is a green bird at the top, and there are some people out there who believe this could be the album art for DONDA. We still don't know what the cover will look like, so it shouldn't be all that shocking that people are trying to jump to conclusions.

Image via Instagram

Interestingly enough, Kanye scrubbed his entire Instagram last night and posted one single photo which contained his childhood home in Chicago, Clearly, Ye is trying to tell us something here, and at this point, it feels like DONDA is truly imminent.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news pertaining to Kanye and his 10th Studio Album.

