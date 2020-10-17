Kanye West has confirmed that he will be appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, this Friday. West also says he will be designing the set for the long-awaited episode.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday," West tweeted out, Saturday afternoon, with a pair of screenshots from a FaceTime conversation between the two celebrities.

West's appearance on Rogan's podcast has long been rumored. In January 2019, the rapper first teased the collaboration saying "Spoke with Joe Rogan Podcast coming soon." Despite excitement on the internet, the podcast never came to fruition.

The fire was once again stoked earlier this week, when West tweeted, "Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend."

West has much to discuss. Throughout 2020, he's been campaigning for President, something Rogan will undoubtedly ask him about during their conversation. He also dropped a new track, "Nah Nah Nah," earlier this week, and it isn't getting the reception on social media West was likely hoping for.

Fingers crossed that the long-overdue podcast comes together next Friday.

[Via]