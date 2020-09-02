Kanye West knows a good idea when he sees one. Right now, he's probably kicking himself that he didn't think of this to boost his own campaign but he's showing humility, co-signing Joe Biden's move on Animal Crossing.

Logging on to Twitter this morning, Kanye shared his thoughts on the latest move from Biden and Kamala Harris, teaming up with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the wildly popular Nintendo Switch game, to release a set of merch.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Among the offerings are campaign signs that you can place on your front lawn and in front of your villagers' homes.

Characters were also created for Joe and Kamala, who frolicked about an island in the game and showed off the new merch.

Kanye West is a big fan of the idea, telling the favorite in the 2020 election that he respects his move to target the youth's vote.

"The world needs more Joy... this idea is super fresh," wrote West on Twitter.

This follows the rap legend's appearance on Nick Cannon's podcast, where he discussed his politics and whether he is only running to take away votes from Biden.

Do you think West is working on his own version of this for Animal Crossing?