As he continues to make headlines for his back-to-back appearances on Drink Champs, it seems that the artist formerly known as Kanye West is also hard at work promoting the forthcoming deluxe release of his latest album, DONDA. Over the weekend, people wandering down the streets of New York City ran into a gang of Ye clones, wearing all-black ensembles complete with puffer jackets, hats, and of course, the recording artist’s signature headphones.

To take things a step further, the “Jesus Walks” rapper also had his lookalikes wear one of the eerie face masks he’s been seen rocking as of late, getting rid of any doubt people may have had that the walking advertisement could possibly be for anyone else.





Videos posted to DJ Akademiks’ page show the group of wannabe Kanye’s posing for photos with people as they take over the streets, walking in a large group, making them even harder to miss. Seeing as billboards for DONDA (Deluxe) have been popping up in Los Angeles over the past few days, it’s likely that this is another way to get people talking about the forthcoming release.

“Kanye West Presents Donda Deluxe,” a black screen with font at the very bottom outside of 1Oak reads. A release date for the project is still pending, but now that it’s been over two months since the original album dropped, now’s as good a time as any for Ye to feed his hungry fans.

The original installment came with a 27 song long tracklist, so we can’t begin to imagine what the Yeezy creator has in store for us next – we can only hope that it has something to do with the Andre 3000 collab, “Life of the Party.”

See more footage of Ye’s doppelgängers taking over NYC below.



