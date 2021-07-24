Kanye West was spotted at an Atlanta United soccer match, Saturday, following the DONDA listening event, earlier this week. West watched the game with Atlanta fans in the stands while rocking an all red fit and a mask that covered his entire face.

The legendary rapper's support wasn't enough to carry Atlanta to the win. The team fell 1-0 to the Columbus Crew.

West's new project, DONDA, was originally scheduled to release on Friday, July 23rd but after the hours came and went, fans were left without any new music to enjoy. A close collaborator of West's, Malik Yusef, has since revealed that the album will now drop on August 6th.

"We R super grateful, thankful and appreciative of all the love we’ve been getting for the new upcoming album #DONDA This is the 9th album I’ve worked on with @kanyewest , Me and bro weren’t communicating during the process of Jesus Is King so I missed that one. But in my opinion it’s our best work thus far.Also, as a side note my homie @Justinlaboy is more kind and caring, than he is toxic," Yusef wrote in an Instagram post, Saturday.

Justin Laboy, who was spotted hanging with West, earlier this week, also confirmed the delayed release.

