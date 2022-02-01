Kanye West was spotted out at an event in Malibu on Sunday chatting up several women with Julia Fox nowhere to be seen. TMZ caught West enjoying an evening on an oceanfront balcony at Soho's Little Beach House Malibu.

The “Off The Grid” rapper pulled up to the venue with a number of friends in time to catch the sunset. In photos published by TMZ, the group appears to be enjoying their night while talking with different women.

As for an outfit, West arrived in an all-black Balenciaga look with a matching black mask.



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

While divorced from his ex, Kim Kardashian, West has spent the last month dating actress Julia Fox. The two met over New Year's in Miami and have been mostly inseparable in the time since.

Fox recently discussed their relationship on her podcast, Forbidden Fruits, and shot down accusations that she's only with West for the clout.

"People are like 'oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money,'" the 31-year-old said at the time. "Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

