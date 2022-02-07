Kanye once stated that instead of a Maybach, he was riding in a "May-bike." Now, instead of The Batmobile, Yeezy has been showing off the Yemobile.



The artist formerly known as Kanye West has rapped about an extensive list of vehicles over the course of his career. G.O.O.D. Music posse cut "Mercy" was a worldwdide hit, titled and dedicated to the luxurious Lamborghini model. A vehicle of the same name made an appearance in the opening verse of "Dark Fantasy" on the album that many Kanye listeners consider to be his magnum opus, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Again, speaking on vehicles, his feature on a Roc Nation cut entitled "Run This Town" is home to the lines:

"It's the fast life, we are on a crash course,

What you think I rap for? To push a f*ckin' RAV4?"

Clearly, now Ye raps to ride around in vehicles of a more unique make. Recently, he posted images of a black, narrowly constructed, sleek piece of machinery on his Instagram story. The caption of the picture donned the vehicle the "Yemobile," a clear reference to Batman and his various Batmobiles over the span of his comic book and film existence:





In other odd vehicle sightings throughout his history, Kanye West rode a futuristic 4 wheeled tank-like machine through his formerly owned Wyoming ranch in the music video for "Follow God."

What will Ye pull up in next? We'll have to wait and see. How do you feel about the Yemobile? Share your opinions in the comments.