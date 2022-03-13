Yeezy has been seen frequently enjoying some courtside NBA entertainment as of late. In recent days, he was present to witness LeBron James' historical 50-point performance for the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, Ye (alongside Chaney Jones and Future) saw the Miami Heat's brand of basketball firsthand.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, was all smiles on Friday night as LeBron James and the Lakers defeated the Washington Wizards. The King had a bit of a hand in their victory – he dropped 50 points for the second time in one week, setting records along the way. Yeezy, a Calabasas home-owner, enjoyed every moment of the spectacle.

The next day, the Miami Heat took on the Minnesota Timberwolves. With a heavy majority of the Donda 2 project being conceived, composed, and finished (eventually) in Miami, it's no surprise that Ye was in the area. Executive producer to the Donda 2 project, Future was seen sitting courtside with Ye, partaking in the NBA festivities. The two have been spotted together various times throughout the early portion of 2022, and that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon.

Accompanying Future and Ye was Yeezy's new flame Chaney Jones. She was present for the Lakers game as well, and has been a bit more active and open in regards to her relationship with the megastar. All parties involved seemed to be having a good time, although the Heat were unable to secure the W this time around.

