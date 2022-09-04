Kanye's been lighting up Instagram for a few days now with an onslaught of posts raging against everyone from Kid Cudi to Daniel Cherry III. When he's not picking fights, he's also been listing some of his favorite new music and some new fashion ideas.

The last few hours, however, he's back to picking fights. In his first post of the most recent batch, Kanye posted Instagram citing regulation violations for his posts of Adidas higher-ups. "The adidas board had instagram remove their post off my page and they left Daniel Cherry Pop up there They were using this black man to try to oversea the Pharrell project my project along with other projects that I will not mention out of respect," Ye wrote.

He then proceeded to repost every single image that had been banned, this time with more tame captions. "God bless everyone Instagram please don’t take down this post I’m simply and kindly bringing light to the fact that Jing Ulrich is on the board of adidas and JP Morgan Chase :)" he wrote under an image of JPMorgan Chase Managing Director and Vice Chairman Jing Ulrich. "There’s nooooo reason this post should get flagged."

His comments under the rest of the images were similar. "Another post from Mr. positive These images are on line Should be noooo reason to remove them from my page," wrote the rapper under a picture of Thomas Rabe. "Great great people," he captioned a photo of Kathrin Menges. The process of putting back up all the photos was clearly tedious for West, as he wrote under the second to last image, this time of Udo Mueller, "Ok just one more I’m tired but I’m not weary."

Only time will tell how the board of Adidas, as well as Instagram, will react.