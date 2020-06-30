The Kardashian-Jenners' bank accounts are constantly up for discussion, but according to recent reports, Kim Kardashian West has made a profitable business move. Reports circulated on Monday (June 29) that global beauty company Coty acquired a 20 percent stake in Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty brand, dishing out $200 million. The purchase reportedly hiked the value of Kim's beauty brand up to $1 billion. The news follows the controversy over whether or not Kylie Jenner, Kim's sister, is truly a billionaire, but either way, it's clear that the Kardashian-Jenner-Wests are living in their own tax bracket.



Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images

Kanye West took a moment to congratulate his wife on her latest accomplishment by sharing a loving message over on Twitter. He posted a photo of vegetables and flowers laying in the sun. "I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," the father of four tweeted. "You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much."

Meanwhile, Kanye has promised that the video for "In the Blood" will drop tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m., so make sure you have your alarms set for that release. Check out his tweets below.