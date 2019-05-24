With Ye's anticipated episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman set to air on May 31, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have already begun stoking the fires of hype. An earlier report revealed that he'd be discussing "he who must not be named," at least to an extent, but a new clip reveals a more emotional side of the interview.

When asked about Donda West's memory, Kanye takes a moment to share a personal anecdote. "This would have been the funnest time of her life," reflects Kanye, a sad smile on his face. "To have those kids running around that house and being able to like, go and buy them toys. I remember my mother bought me a bear that was multicolored and I was very into Takashi Murakami at that time on that third album Graduation. She bought it, she said it kind of you know, feels like Takashi Murakami. And I was like 'I don't want that, that ain't no Takashi Murakami bear' and stuff like that."

"And then she passed a few weeks after," he continues. "And I did everything I could to find that bear and place that bear on top of all the Takashi Murakami stuff I had in the house. But she's here with us, and she's guiding us."

While it's certainly sad to see Kanye reflect on something that clearly causes him great pain, it's inspirational to see that he's found a sense of peace, seeking comfort in his mother's memory. While many will likely tune into My Next Guest strictly for the antics, don't forget that there's a man at the center of this, and one who has brought us hip-hop fans much brilliance over the years. When all is said and done, history will look back kindly on Kanye West.