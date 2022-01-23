Kanye West had a tense encounter with the paparazzi while leaving Miami, over the weekend. During a video published by TMZ, Ye says that he wants a cut of the earnings from the clip.

After clarifying that he prefers to be called, "Ye," West explains that celebrities deserve to be paid a percentage of the earnings from videos taken of them by the paparazzi.



Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

"I'm not saying it in a negative way," West clarified. "I'm saying that it's just like, right now, it's really one-sided. You guys can follow us. You guys can stand outside the hotel at any given time. You don't give us any percentage off of what you're making off of us, off of our kids, and I'm gonna change that."

Later, Julia Fox arrived and West joked with the Paparazzi about their car being towed. West and Fox have been dating since meeting in Miami over New Year's.

The Uncut Gems star recently called out haters who have claimed that she is only interested in West for the clout.

"People are like 'oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money,'" she explained on her Forbidden Fruits podcast. "Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

Check out West's run-in with the Paparazzi here.

